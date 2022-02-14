KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sharps Ridge Veterans Park has a lot to offer to those who tackle its almost 5 miles of trails.

According to the City of Knoxville website, “Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park offers one of the best views in the City to see the Smoky Mountains.”

Just a short 10 minutes from Downtown Knoxville is home to several bird species and is often frequented by bird watchers. Along with its hiking trails, Sharps Ridge also offers a 6 tenths of a mile downhill trail specifically designed for mountain bikers.

All told, the park spans just over 114 acres in North Knoxville.