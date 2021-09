KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority Board met again Tuesday to discuss the multi-use stadium proposal for Knoxville's Old City. Members discussed the project timeline and the ongoing work to finalize the plan. Three major documents are still being written and finalized, including development plans and a lease agreement.

Stephanie Welch, Chief Economic and Community Development Officer for the City of Knoxville, said a first vote could take place as soon as November. Next week, the city council will vote on a planned development application, involving zoning changed to the proposed site.