KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse in Blount County commemorates the life and legacy of Sam Houston from his days as a school teacher in 1812 through his time in the military and politics.

“We have candle making, corn grinding … and then we usually have a schoolmarm to teach the way Sam did in his time,” said Roy Heck with the Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse.

The historic site provides visitors with a chance to experience life during a simpler time. It’s just $3 and children under 10 years old get in for free. It is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more about the schoolhouse on its website.