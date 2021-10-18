KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the last 21 years, Three Rivers Rambler has provided train rides from downtown Knoxville to the Tennessee River.

The company uses both steam and diesel equipment to take passengers on an 11-mile journey through Knoxville. The trains operated by the group are historic including the “Southern 154”, which train was built in new york, it is one of only 10 of its kind in existence today.

“There are not many operating locomotives in the US and so, it’s just something that you don’t see every day and we’re pretty blessed to have in Knoxville, said Erin Cogburn with Three Rivers Rambler.

You can see all of the company’s fleet on their website and read about each locomotive’s history.