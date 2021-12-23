KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville is also known as the house with many eyes. It has witnessed the birth and growth of Knoxville and housed Tennessee governors and prominent families.

The home was built by William Blount, who was one of the signers of the U.S. Constitution. According to the home’s website, Blount chose the area after the signing of the Treaty of the Holston with the Cherokee. The mansion would also serve as the area’s territorial capitol.

By 1925, the area around the Blount Mansion and the mansion itself had deteriorated. Across the street, the Andrew Johnson Hotel was under construction as part of downtown revitalization and efforts were underway to purchase the property turn it into hotel parking.

In November 1925, Mary Boyce Temple, a regent of the Bonny Kate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, wrote a check for $100 to secure the property. One year later, the Blount Mansion Association Inc., was established to preserve the property.

By 1930, the Mansion was restored and opened for tours. This was also when the last loan of the $31,500 purchase price was paid in full. 1965, the National Park Service designated the mansion as a National Historic Landmark. The site is also the oldest museum in Knox County.

To find out more or plan a visit to Blount Mansion visit https://blountmansion.org/.