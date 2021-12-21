GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has been entertaining not just East Tennesseans but people from all around the world for years.

Dollywood first opened in May of 1986 and has been welcoming guests for 35 years. But before opening, the park had gone through a number of transformations and names. According to the Greater Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce website, what would eventually become Dollywood was first called “Rebel Railroad” in 1961.

Then in 1970, the park was bought and transformed into Goldrush Junction. Seven years later, the park was sold again and the name was changed to Silver Dollar City. It would stay that way until ’86 when Dolly Parton added her name to the theme park ownership and re-branded it Dollywood.