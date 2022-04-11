GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Founded in 1794, Tusculum is considered the first institution of higher education in the state of Tennessee.

According to the school’s website, it is also the 28th oldest in the nation. The school currently rests on 140 acres and the Tusculum arch is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the university, the school’s name can be traced to a small community near Rome called Tusculum.

As for its athletics, Tusculum is nicknamed “The Pioneers” and competes in NCAA Division-2.