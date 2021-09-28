U.S. Chess Federation raising money for at-risk youth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The game of chess could change a life according to the U.S. Chess Federation. The nonprofit based in Crossville is raising money for its at-risk youth program.

An anonymous donation of $20,000 was given recently to the federation. The money is being used to match donations given to the campaign.

According to the group, $20 can cover a roll-up chessboard, chess pieces and U.S. Chess membership, which makes a child eligible for online and live tournaments, where they can earn a national ranking. A whole chess team could be covered for $100.

