KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Odd Fellow Cemetery, which is located off Bethel Avenue in East Knoxville, dates back to 1880 and is one of Knoxville’s first dedicated African American burial grounds.

The cemetery contains more than 6,000 graves according to the University of Tennessee’s College of Architecture and Design website. UT is part of a reclamation project that looks to restore pride in this area.

Their faculty has worked with more than 1,500 community and student volunteers to map headstones in the cemetery. So far, 250 stones have been identified.