KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols have fallen in the AP Top 25 Poll, but they did manage to stay on the list after Saturday’s defeat in Gainesville.

On Sunday, the AP placed Tennessee at #23 on the list in week four, dropping 12 places from 11th place where they were after week three.

Florida made it’s season debut on the poll in week four, but still came in below the University of Tennessee. Florida made the list at Number 25, below Iowa.

While much of the latter half of the list has changed, there have been minimal changes in the top 10 on the list. Georgia still holds first position, followed by Michigan.

Texas and Florida State switched positions, with Texas now holding third place and Florida state holding fourth. These were followed by USC, Ohio state, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame, and then Oregon.

This week, Alabama also fell in the rankings, dropping three places from 10th to 13th place.

If the Vols hope to stay in the top 25, they will have to bring their A game against UTSA on Saturday. The Roadrunners will meet the Vols at Neyland Stadium for the matchup, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.