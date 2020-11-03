Tennessee U.S. attorneys appoint officials to oversee vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s three U.S. attorneys have each appointed officials to lead the Justice Department’s handling of election fraud and voting rights concerns on Election Day.

According to a news release, federal law makes it a crime to bribe voters, buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, or mark ballots for voters against their wishes.

It also protects voters from intimidation and harassment. That could include people questioning, challenging, photographing or videotaping voters.

In the Middle District of Tennessee the number to report problems is 615-401-6661. Officials in the Western District, can be reached at 901-544-4231. In the Eastern District that number is 423-385-1332.