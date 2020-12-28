Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn issues video message about Nashville Christmas Day bombing

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A push is underway to have Nashville receive federal help following an explosion on Christmas Day.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) posted a video to social media, saying that she and other leaders in the state have put a request in to President Donald Trump for federal assistance.

In the social media post, she also commended the efforts of the officers that were part of the scene and help with evacuations after an RV exploded in the Nashville downtown district.

You can watch that video below.