Tennessee unemployment claims approaching 600,000 since mid-March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of unemployment claims in Tennessee is approaching 600,000 after the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 30 was 22,784, a slight decrease from the 26,041 filed in the week ending on May 23. The total number of new claims since March 15 now stands at 581,405.

Northern Middle Tennessee and Greater Memphis accounted for the most new claims with 5,754 and 5,676, respectively. The East Tennessee region accounted for the third highest number of new claims with 2,430.

Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee peaked in the week ending in April 4, when 116,141 Tennesseans filed claims and have gradually decreased since then.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 302,260 for the week ending May 30, which is down by about 8,000 from the previous week.