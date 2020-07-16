Tennessee unemployment claims top 700,000 since Mid-March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed over 22,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 11, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 11 was 22,431. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4 and have gradually decreased since then, though claim rates are still well above pre-pandemic levels. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14.
There have been 714,329 new unemployment claims in Tennessee since March 15.
The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 251,924 for the week ending July 11, which is down from 256,645 from the previous week.
State officials have begun released county-by-county statistics for unemployment claims. Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knoxville sees first triple-digit rise in cases, testing event Thursday
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County surpass recovered case total
- Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20
- Nashville photographer in ‘disbelief’ after testing positive for COVID-19 twice
- COVID-19 hospital data will go to White House before CDC
- Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward
- New York Gov. threatens $2,000 fine if Tennessee travelers donâ€™t give contact information
- Bars to remain closed in Nashville as COVID-19 cases climb
- What new outdoor dining permits mean for downtown businesses
- First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
- Knox County Clerk at South Knoxville office tests positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State adds 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths
- Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant
- Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer: ‘I’m not certain a lot of bars will survive this’