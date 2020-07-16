Tennessee unemployment claims top 700,000 since Mid-March

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the U.S. even as economic activity is slowly picking up. That reality will be on display Thursday, July 16, 2020, when the U.S. government releases data on the number of laid off workers seeking unemployment benefits the week prior and retail sales in June. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans filed over 22,000 new unemployment claims during the week ending in July 11, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 11 was 22,431. Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending on April 4 and have gradually decreased since then, though claim rates are still well above pre-pandemic levels. Less than 3,000 claims were made in the week ending in March 14.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce

There have been 714,329 new unemployment claims in Tennessee since March 15.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 251,924 for the week ending July 11, which is down from 256,645 from the previous week.

State officials have begun released county-by-county statistics for unemployment claims. Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.