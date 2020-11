Tennessee updates virus cases as system gets upgrade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — After saying it may not provide updated COVID-19 case data this weekend as it upgrades its national electronic disease surveillance system, Tennessee reported an increase of more than 1,180 cases statewide on Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced in a news release late Friday that it may not be able to update its virus case data on Saturday and Sunday due to the upgrade.

Tennessee usually updates the number of coronavirus-related cases, deaths and other data on the department’s website on a daily basis.

The department’s website was updated Saturday afternoon. The state has seen more than 260,600 cases of COVID-19 .