MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Employees at one UPS facility say they’re worried about staying safe at work as they say they’re not getting adequate security while on the job.

Throughout the pandemic as many did their best to not leave their homes, delivery drivers and shipping service employees continued to go to work and providing essential services.

However, on Tuesday several employees at the UPS Bartlett facility tell me they’re questioning their safety and this isn’t about catching COVID-19.

Wreg talked to multiple employees on the phone who asked to remain anonymous.

They said the company is not providing adequate security.

The man we spoke with has worked for the company for 19 years.

“In the night sometimes I don’t get off until 10:30/11 o’clock at night. I’m walking probably a football field and a half to my car and there’s not even a security guard out there to see anything or hear anything if something were to happen,” he said.

James E. Jones, President of Teamsters Local 667 represents many UPS employees.

He believes the lack of security is due to cost cutting.

“We’ve brought it to the attention of the company and we’re in the process of discussing it but we don’t want this to be something that gets dropped because of procrastination or anything like that. You never know what’s going to happen,” Jones said.

Jones says tragic recent events in the Mid-South like the Collierville Kroger mass shooting — leaving one woman dead and 14 others injured— is an unfortunate reminder that a workplace can be a place of violence.

“It’s needed just for basic protection. When you go to work you shouldn’t have to worry about your physical security. You should feel safe to be able to do your job. You’re expected to provide a service but how can you provide that service if you don’t feel comfortable within yourself,” Jones said.

We have reached out to UPS to find out what they’re doing to keep employees safe.

UPS responded saying, “The safety of our employees is our top priority. We provide multiple ways for our employees to share their concerns with us and when an issue is brought to our attention we address it with them. We do not share our security methods to maintain their effectiveness.”