Tennessee Valley Fair announces Rick Springfield as final act

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 101st Tennessee Valley Fair is coming in September and the organization announced one of its final artists coming to rock East Tennessee.

Musician, singer-songwriter and actor Rick Springfield, whose 1981 hit “Jessie’s Girl” reached No. 1 and won him a Grammy Award, will be performing at the Tennessee Valley Fair on Sept. 16.

Tickets for that concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Other artists part of the fair’s lineup include En Vogue, Jon Langston, John Anderson, Joe Nichols, and the Prince cover band The Purple Xperience.. Tickets for these shows are still available.

The fair will return for its 101st edition in September after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held Sept. 10-19 at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

For more information visit www.tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1471.