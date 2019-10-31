Tennessee-Vanderbilt kickoff time confirmed

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs past Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SEC officials confirmed the kickoff time for Tennessee’s final regular-season game on Thursday.

Tennessee’s will kick off their regular-season finale at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENTS



Mark your 🗓 for the last two weeks of the regular season.#PoweredByTheT pic.twitter.com/9nFXIGtEJZ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 31, 2019

SEC officials have narrowed down the start time and channel for Tennessee’s penultimate regular-season game on the road against Missouri.

The game could kick off at 3:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The game will be broadcast on either CBS, ESPN or SEC Network.