KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – SEC officials confirmed the kickoff time for Tennessee’s final regular-season game on Thursday.
Tennessee’s will kick off their regular-season finale at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network.
SEC officials have narrowed down the start time and channel for Tennessee’s penultimate regular-season game on the road against Missouri.
The game could kick off at 3:30, 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. The game will be broadcast on either CBS, ESPN or SEC Network.
- Tennessee-Vanderbilt kickoff time confirmed
- Family creates duck boat Halloween costume for boy with cerebral palsy
- Cragfont Home in Middle TN known for its architecture, hauntings
- LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 10
- Morristown man facing several drug charges, resisting arrest after warrant executed