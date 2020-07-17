KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee defensive lineman Emmit Gooden was dismissed from the team on Thursday, according to a Tennessee spokesperson.

Gooden, 22, was arrested early Thursday morning in Knoxville and charged with felony domestic assault.

According to an incident report, Gooden and his girlfriend were in an argument when he allegedly hit her on the head with a glass jar candle, causing lacerations that required stitches.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, July 28 for a preliminary hearing.

The former junior college standout joined Tennessee in 2018 and was set for his final season on Rocky Top.