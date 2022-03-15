KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After capturing their first SEC Tournament title since 1979, the Tennessee men’s basketball team will depart from Knoxville Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Vols will leave campus at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The players’ bus will pull out of the Pratt Pavilion parking lot and bring the team to their flight to Indiana.

As a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region, Tennessee will begin their quest for another title at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. The Vols will square off against the 14th-seeded Big South Tournament champion Longwood Lancers at 2:45 p.m.

As of Monday, ESPN’s matchup predictor had the Vols winning with a 95.8% likelihood of victory and a 17-point spread. A first-round victory would see Tennessee remain in Indianapolis to take on the winner of Colorado State and Michigan.

If Tennessee can advance to the Sweet 16, Tennessee would then travel to San Antonio, Texas for a game on either March 24 or 26.

The Tournament officially gets underway on Tuesday with the First Four matchups. In the South Regional, Wright State and Bryant will square off to secure the No. 16 seed Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.