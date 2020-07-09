Tennessee weekly unemployment claims back over 25,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Unemployment claims in Tennessee have increased to over 25,000 for the week ending in July 4, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending July 4 was 25,843. This is the first week there have been over 25,000 new claims since the week ending in May 23, when 26,041 claims were made. Weekly claims ranged from 19,000-23,000 from May 30 to June 27.

New claims were still well above pre-pandemic numbers from 14 weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14. There have been 691,898 new unemployment claims in Tennessee since March 15.

Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce



The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 256,645 for the week ending July 4, which is down from 262,224 from the previous week.

State officials have begun released county-by-county statistics for unemployment claims. Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.