Tennessee weekly unemployment claims jump from 2,702 to 39,000+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In preliminary figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, unemployment claims in Tennessee rose dramatically for the week ending March 21.

The numbers, which have not been figured for what the department calls “season adjustment,” show 39,096 unemployment claims for the week that ended last Saturday.

During the previous week that ended March 14th, 2,702 unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee, according to the U.S. Department of Labor website.

Governor Bill Lee has said numerous times that he is expecting a significant increase with the unemployment claims.

In previous executive orders from his office, he has lifted limitations in obtaining the unemployment benefits and extended the length of time that benefits can be received.

