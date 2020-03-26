Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Tennessee weekly unemployment claims jump from 2,702 to 39,000+

News

by: Chris Bundgaard

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In preliminary figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor, unemployment claims in Tennessee rose dramatically for the week ending March 21.

The numbers, which have not been figured for what the department calls “season adjustment,” show 39,096 unemployment claims for the week that ended last Saturday.

During the previous week that ended March 14th, 2,702 unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee, according to the U.S. Department of Labor website.

Governor Bill Lee has said numerous times that he is expecting a significant increase with the unemployment claims.

In previous executive orders from his office, he has lifted limitations in obtaining the unemployment benefits and extended the length of time that benefits can be received.

READ MORE: Weekly jobless claims hit 3.3 million, quadruple previous record

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter