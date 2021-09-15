Tennessee wildlife agency taking entries for photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Over 10 million pounds of invasive carp removed from waterways through Tennessee program

The agency said Tuesday that winning entries will be chosen to appear in the annual calendar issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 30. Interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos, the agency said.

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60, the agency said.

Photos must be horizontal, in JPEG format. They can be submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions, or by CD to the TWRA’s office in Nashville.

