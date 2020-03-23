Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency suspending all in-person services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announcing today that they are suspending all in-person services in order to comply with social distancing.

People can still call, People can still call any office, email ask.TWRA@tn.gov, or visit www.TNWildlife.org for information.

Licenses and boat registration are available online 24/7/365 at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com