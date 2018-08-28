'American Idol' holds auditions in Chattanooga Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video Video Video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - More than 1,000 hopefuls lined up for American Idol auditions Tuesday in Chattanooga as the hit show prepares for its second season on ABC.

Lori Tucker was at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga all day Tuesday taking a behind-the-scenes look at the process.