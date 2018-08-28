'American Idol' holds auditions in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - More than 1,000 hopefuls lined up for American Idol auditions Tuesday in Chattanooga as the hit show prepares for its second season on ABC.
Lori Tucker was at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga all day Tuesday taking a behind-the-scenes look at the process.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
- New Sevier County Animal Shelter director shares goals
- Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
- After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
- How to save money on car insurance without sacrificing coverage
- 4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man
- How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: DeSantis is Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
- Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
- Some polling places open hours late during Arizona primary
- Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff
- Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US
- Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling