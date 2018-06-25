'I'm lucky to be alive': Bristol teen hit by train shares story of survival Video

Bristol, Tenn. - Dakota, 16, Jones survived after being hit by a train in Bristol on June 9. He was walking along the tracks with his headphones in, and says he never heard the train coming.

"I couldn't hear anything. The headphones were really loud and I was blasting them which was my mistake. I didn't hear anything it all," he says.

Walking along the tracks in daylight, Jones says he didn't see the train until he was lying under it as it drove over him.

"I saw I was under a train and I was like oh god I'm under a train. I stopped rolling, it drug me thirty feet, and I laid on my stomach and I had to cover my eyes because sparks were flying in my face."

He says he was walking to his friend's house along the tracks, a shortcut that he used to take daily.

"I knew it was dangerous but I always thought if a trains coming I'll hear it far back and I'll be able to get off the tracks."

After being hit, Jones tried to pull himself out from under the train once it stopped.

"I raised my leg up and my foot was still on the ground. That was the worst sight ever, there was so much blood."

First responders had to pull him off the tracks and airlift him to Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport. He was awake and alert the whole time, until doctors put him to sleep.

"When I woke up I realized my foot was gone."

This is a realization he says he came to terms with quickly.

"I did think I was gonna die the whole time. I lost a foot. They said I should have bled out at the train tracks. But no, I made it."

After 10 days in the hospital, five surgeries and one amputation, Dakota says he has a new outlook on life.

"I'm a really lucky person, I'm just glad I'm alive and it changed my outlook on life completely. I'm never gonna take life for granted again. Every day counts."

His family says they're glad to have Dakota home from the hospital.

"It's really a miracle that he's alive a lot of things run through your mind but we're just thankful that he's alive. He's a tough kid I call him Superman sometimes," says his grandfather Roger Jones.

In six weeks, Dakota will be able to get a prosthetic leg, which will allow him more freedom.

"I forgot what it feels like to walk which is kinda sad but once I'm walking again I'll be good and I'll be able to do everything I used to do. Except walk on the train tracks."