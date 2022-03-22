KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One in five Tennessee children were living in poverty in 2020 according to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. The commission recently released its annual county profiles on child well-being which explore child development data.

The profiles look at data from 2020 and then rank counties based on economic well-being, education, health and family, and community. The report also highlights the inconsistent experience, opportunities, and access to positive outcomes for children across the state.

Overall Williamson County was ranked No. 1 and Madison County was ranked at the bottom as 95. Knox County ranked No. 24 out of 95 which is near the top fourth of the state.

To see the profile for each county, click here.

According to the profiles, the lowest percentage of children living in poverty was found in Williamson County (3.6%) and the highest percentage was in Lake County (40%). Knox County ranks ninth in child poverty by county at 13.1%, an improvement from the 15.2% a year ago.

Statewide, fewer than 1 in 3 third through eighth grade students rated proficient on 2020-21 TNReady Reading tests according to the commission. In Haywood County, fewer than 1 out of every 10 students rated proficient compared to Williamson County, where more than half of all students rated proficient. Knox County ranked 14th (32.4%) in reading proficiency

Knox County’s high school graduation rate was 90%, which ranked 72 out of 95 counties.

Across Tennessee, 4.9% of children were uninsured in 2019. In Knox County, that number was slightly lower at 4.7%. The lowest percentage (3.8%) of children lacking health insurance was in Lake County. The highest percentage was in Pickett County at 6.9%.

The profiles also showed Tennessee had 4.6 substantiated cases of abuse or neglect per 1,000 children in 2020. Decatur County had the highest rate at 12.2 and Williamson County had the lowest at 1. Knox County was slightly below average with a rate of 4.1 per 1,000.