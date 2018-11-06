1 killed, 2 injured due to storm-related injuries in Middle Tenn.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm damage in Christiana, Tenn in Rutherford County early Tuesday, November 6. Source: WKRN

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - One person was killed and two others hurt due to storm-related injuries in Christiana early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home on Midland Road for a collapsed structure, a home possibly hit by a tornado on Rock Springs Midland Road and a fire at a home on Barley Road, according to Rutherford County Fire Rescue.

It is not immediately known exactly where or how the victims were injured.

Details are expected to be released around 4 a.m.

