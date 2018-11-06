1 killed, 2 injured due to storm-related injuries in Middle Tenn.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - One person was killed and two others hurt due to storm-related injuries in Christiana early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to the home on Midland Road for a collapsed structure, a home possibly hit by a tornado on Rock Springs Midland Road and a fire at a home on Barley Road, according to Rutherford County Fire Rescue.
It is not immediately known exactly where or how the victims were injured.
Details are expected to be released around 4 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.
