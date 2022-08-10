NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced a total of $1 million in grants to senior centers in the state. Some of the funding is going to senior centers in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee General Assembly allocated those funds for the senior centers and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive process to distribute the funds.

“This funding is vital for the health and well-being of older adults across Tennessee, as senior centers provide access to an array of opportunities to stay safe, active, and healthy,” said James Dunn, TCAD executive director. “We presented the impact made last year with these grants to the Tennessee General Assembly, and I’m grateful they gave us more funding this year to have an even greater effect on the lives of aging Tennesseans.”

Last month, TCAD provided information about the application process for the senior centers. TCAD received 135 completed applications representing 89 out of 95 counties in Tennessee.

125 senior centers in the 89 counties were awarded $8,000 grants each.

See the list of awarded senior centers below:

According to the senior centers’ applications, the grant funds will pay for operating, administrative, programmatic and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to complete capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.