KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Department of Health confirmed that one person died as a result of the frigid winter weather system that swept the region.

TEMA issued a report Friday evening sharing that the Department of Health confirmed one storm-related fatality and that at 2:30 p.m., there were over 82,000 power outages state wide. The extremely cold temperatures across the region created unprecedented demands on the power system, causing the public and businesses to be asked to reduce electric power use as much as safely possible, TEMA said.

A state of emergency was declared by TEMA Friday with the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville being activated at a level 3 and Emergency Service Coordinators from many State of Tennessee departments supporting the ongoing situation. Across East Tennessee, warming shelters are open to help those out in the cold stay warm.

Responses across the state include the Department of Health being in contact with health systems, the Department of Human Services and the American Red Cross being in contact with local officials to support shelter and warming center needs, and the Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol supporting local communities with weather impacts.

To help reduce energy consumption, TEMA suggests reducing thermostats to 68 degrees or lower to reduce energy consumption. TEMA also says to limit time outdoors and monitor local news for updates on weather forecasts.

