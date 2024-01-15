MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed one weather-related death in Shelby County Monday as extreme winter weather continues to impact the state.

No further information about the fatality has been released at this time.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a local state of emergency Monday afternoon after a wind chill advisory for sub-zero wind chills began Sunday evening and four to six inches of snow accumulated in the county.

The National Weather Service says the bitterly cold conditions will continue through Wednesday morning.

The Memphis area and Shelby County are not the only areas in the state impacted by the extreme cold.

On January 13, the director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) declared a state of emergency on behalf of Governor Bill Lee to provide commercial vehicles transporting fuel relief from hours of service until 3:59 p.m. Jan 27 due to the increased demand for fuels and energy.

Tennesseans are also having to deal with hazardous road conditions. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the state Department of Transportation are working to control traffic and improve road conditions.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is providing the following tips to help residents stay safe as temperatures drop:

Monitor local news for updates on weather forecasts

Limit time outdoors when possible. Extreme cold temperatures are dangerous and can result in hypothermia or frostbite.

Turn thermostats down to 68 degrees or lower to reduce energy consumption.

Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.

