10th pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pediatric flu deaths now total 10 in Tennessee, the state health department said Wednesday morning.

East Tennessee has been hardest hit with six of the 10. There have been three in Middle Tennessee and one in West Tennessee.

PREVIOUSLY: Department of Health reports 9th pediatric flu death in TN

The Tennessee Department of Health emphasized that free flu vaccine is still available at local health departments (while supplies last). The health department also advises to stay at home when ill, cover your cough/sneeze and wash your hands.

LATEST STORIES: