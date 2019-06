The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the 11-month old subject of a statewide AMBER Alert has been found safe.

UPDATE: The baby has been found safe. More details soon.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 4, 2019

The TBI had issued the alert on behalf of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for 11-month-old Rose Graham.

If you have information regarding the location of Rose or Roscoe, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Detective Dotson at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625.https://twitter.com/

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find 11-month-old Rose Graham, missing from Shelby County with her father, Roscoe Graham.



He is reported to be on foot, suicidal, and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis.#AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/i6VVRcSpbd— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 4, 2019

TBInvestigation