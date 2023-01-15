SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Shelbyville family told News 2 their 11-year-old girl woke up her family while their house was on fire Wednesday morning. The family said they believe the fire started from their outdoor refrigerator or their fire pit.

The family said the fire started in their backyard, adding that their 11-year-old daughter saw flames outside her bedroom window.

Leila Himelick said she immediately woke up her older sister, Delaney, before rushing to her parents’ bedroom.

The family told News 2 they had minutes to get out before their entire house went up in flames.

In a video sent to News 2 from the next-door neighbor, you can see an explosion, which is believed to be from propane tanks.

Brittany Preston said she is so proud of her daughter because this could have been a very different story.

“I’m so proud she is mine and my mom is not planning funerals. Instead, she is helping us try to pick up the pieces of our lives,” Preston said.

“Whenever I got to my parents’ bedroom, I froze for a second. I was in just shock. I knew what to do but it was just panic. I just could not believe it,” said Leila.

Preston said, thankfully, two of their four kids were not home at the time. However, she said two of their family pets did not make it out.

If you would like to help out the family financially, you can find information about donations HERE.