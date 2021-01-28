12K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has reported over 50,000 new unemployment claims in the first three weeks of January.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce said 12,050 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in January 23. For the week prior, the department reported 18,237.

A total of 52,241 new claims have been filed since the week ending on January 9.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,033,195 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 48,996 an decrease of 274 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 585 new claims were filed, with 2,600 claims continuing.

