Tennessee

1.6-magnitude earthquake reported beneath Tellico Lake

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:55 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:21 AM EDT

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were no reports of damage or injuries following a small earthquake Tuesday morning centered in the area of Monroe and Blount counties.

The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, registered the 1.6-magnitude earthquake around 2:48 a.m., about five miles east-southeast of Vonore beneath Tellico Lake 

The depth was reportedly about seven-and-a-half miles.

The USGS also registered a 2.2-magnitude earthquake around 6:40 a.m. Monday, about six miles west of Loretto.

No damage or injuries were reported in that incident.

