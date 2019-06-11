1.6-magnitude earthquake reported beneath Tellico Lake
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were no reports of damage or injuries following a small earthquake Tuesday morning centered in the area of Monroe and Blount counties.
The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, registered the 1.6-magnitude earthquake around 2:48 a.m., about five miles east-southeast of Vonore beneath Tellico Lake
The depth was reportedly about seven-and-a-half miles.
The USGS also registered a 2.2-magnitude earthquake around 6:40 a.m. Monday, about six miles west of Loretto.
No damage or injuries were reported in that incident.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Public Records Access suit in its second day, will continue to Monday
- Morristown police ask for help to find missing man
- Babysitter indicted for homicide after twins drown in Knox County
- Claiborne County investigating death of a four-month-old
- Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer's Disease
- 2.2 Magnitude earthquake recorded outside Sweetwater
- Police: Man rescued from Knoxville convenience store vents has died
National News
-
- John Gunther Dean, US diplomat haunted by Cambodia, dies
- Southern Baptists meet; sex abuse crisis tops agenda
- David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting
- Student convicted of campus attack accused in 2 more cases
- The Latest: House authorizes lawsuits against Barr, McGahn
- The Latest: Trump briefed on Nebraska flood damage
- AP sources: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel Wednesday