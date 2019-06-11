1.6-magnitude earthquake reported beneath Tellico Lake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were no reports of damage or injuries following a small earthquake Tuesday morning centered in the area of Monroe and Blount counties.

The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, registered the 1.6-magnitude earthquake around 2:48 a.m., about five miles east-southeast of Vonore beneath Tellico Lake

The depth was reportedly about seven-and-a-half miles.

The USGS also registered a 2.2-magnitude earthquake around 6:40 a.m. Monday, about six miles west of Loretto.

No damage or injuries were reported in that incident.