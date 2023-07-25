MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — 18 boating fatalities have been reported in Tennessee so far in 2023, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

“We average 22, that’s never a milestone that we look to reach. The reality is we have 22 people that die in boating accidents every year in Tennessee,” said Matt Cameron, spokesperson for the TWRA. “Last year we actually had 29.”

There have been 27 injury crashes with 41 people hurt, including 44 crashes involving property damage, TWRA stated.

“You know normally we really stress the importance of wearing a life jacket while boating because most people who die in boating accidents drown and most people who drown aren’t wearing a life jacket, but we have seen several collision-type incidents this year that resulted in fatalities,” Cameron said. “Life jackets, a lot of times, wouldn’t have made a difference in these types of accidents. When boats collide with one another you get serious bodily injury and a lot of trauma. “

Cameron encourages boaters to not have their vision obstructed and not go on a boat alone.

“The operator obviously should pay attention to where they are going, what they’re doing,” he said. “When boats are coming from all directions it’s hard to realize sometimes with boats coming up behind you or crossing your path, having an additional set of eyes with you can make the difference in avoiding an accident.”

Cameron expects the waterways to remain crowded for another month.

He added that boaters who were born after Jan. 1, 1989, have to pass a test and carry a boating safety certificate while operating.