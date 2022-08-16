KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 18,000 teenagers between 15-17 years old have taken the driver’s license knowledge test online in the three months since Tennessee created the option according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The new option allows the test to be taken online at any time, offering convenient hours that don’t interfere with work or school. The tests must be completed under a proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. In addition, those taking the online test need to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

“The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services Centers while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian.”

Teens can take the test online twice. If someone fails twice, they will have to go to a Driver Services Center for future testing.

For more information on the online At-Home Knowledge Test including how to take it and the proctor instructions, click here.