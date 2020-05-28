2-month-old found dead on North Main in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville Police are investigating the death of a 2-month found early Thursday in the 700 block of North Main Street.

The infant, found around 6 a.m., was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to a news release from the Greeneville Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death is under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

The body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for autopsy, the news release said.

