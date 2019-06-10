2-year-old boy missing after dozens rescued during water rescue at Cummins Falls
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - The Putnam County Rescue Squad's Swiftwater team said Sunday that they were conducting water rescues at Cummins Falls at the request of Jackson County.
According to Jackson County officials, a large rush of water left a large number of park-goers stranded at and in the water.
Multiple victims were escorted out under their own power and several others were rescued by swift water teams.
Officials said 63 people were saved from the water.
A 2-year-old boy is still missing. Officials said the boy was with his parents, who also had to be rescued.
Rescue crews called off the search Sunday night and will pick it back up Monday morning as a recovery mission.
