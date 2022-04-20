PEGRAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re getting closer to finding out who won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Lottery announced Wednesday the winning ticket was sold in Cheatham County. The ticket, which matched all six numbers (04-17-20-46-64-23) in Friday night’s drawing, was sold at the Citgo Food Mart in Pegram.

The owner of the business, Rajesh Ghadiyali, will receive $50,000 for selling this winning ticket.

The prize has still yet to be claimed, so no information is available about the winner.

Officials say the lump-sum value of the $20 million jackpot is $11.9 million.

This is the first Mega Millions jackpot win in Tennessee since 2014 when a Bellevue mother and son won $61 million.