$200M broadband push ahead, Tennessee mulls new coverage map

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in War Memorial Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s economic development agency says it is exploring whether the state should draw its own map of broadband coverage.

The move comes as Gov. Bill Lee pushes for another $200 million to expand access. Several other states also want more precision, since Federal Communications Commission maps overstate high-speed internet access in some communities.

Those FCC maps are scheduled for an overhaul, with $98 million in federal spending set aside in December to improve the agency’s data.

The idea of drawing a better state map meanwhile surfaced in a report last month by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter