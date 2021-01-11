2021 Tennessee transportation map released online

NASHVILLE – Updates to State Route 193, Big South Fork National River Recreation Area, U.S. Highway 127, and enhancements to rivers and lakes are just part of the changes to the 2021 Tennessee state transportation map.

The map is available only in a digital format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reduction of tourist travel, the state said in a news release. The PDF can be downloaded and printed.

A one-sided map was also created. Since it is a digital map, more updates will be made throughout the year.

The 2021 state map can be downloaded from the Tennessee Department of Transportation website.