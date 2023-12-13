KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re hoping to hunt turkey in 2024, applications for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2024 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts open Dec. 20 through Jan. 10.

The 2024 statewide spring turkey season is April 13-May 26. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 6-7. All counties are open to the spring turkey season, however, there are some exceptions on WMAs and public lands. The gereral turkey hunting reglations apply.

Applications for the quota hunt can be found at a TWRA regional office or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. They will be accepted until midnight (CST) on Jan. 10 in person or online. Mailed applications will not be accepted. One application is allowed per person and applicants cannot use the same hunt code more than once. Those between 6-16 years old by the date of the hunt can submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

For the quota hunts, there are eight sites which include 65 hunts and three sites for the five youth-only hunts.

Chickasaw State Forest has 13 hunts with a quota of 26 per hunt, Chuck Swan State Forest has five hunts with a quota of 150 per hunt, Happy Hollow has two hunts with a quota of 50 per hunt, Natchez Trace has 26 hunts with a quota of 48 per hunt, Oak Ridge has two hunts with a quota of 225 per hunt, Wolf River has 13 hunts with a quota of 25 per hunt, and Yuchi Refuge has four hunts with a quota of 10 per hunt. To see the dates for each hunt, click here.

Youth hunts are set for Apr. 6-7 and 27-28 at Tellico West Unit and Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) with a quota of five per hunt. There is also a youth hunt set at Yuchi on Mar. 23-24 with a quota of 15 per hunt.

A computer drawing will determine the successful applications. Those who are successful are required to have an email address associated with their TWRA license account to receive their permits. Permits are not transferable.

Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167) will not be charges a permit fee. For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. In addition, there is a $2 fee for online appications.