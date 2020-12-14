$26K+ raised to help family of mother, son murdered in Middle Tennessee

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members have raised more than $26,000 to help the family of a mother and her nine-year-old son who were fatally shot late last week inside of their Sumner County home.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Moore, 41, murdered Jessie Binkley, 31, and nine-year-old Ezekiel “Zeke” Iacob in Bethpage Friday night. The department issued an alert for Moore the following day and he was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s list of most wanted fugitives amid a manhunt.

Deputies said they received a tip around 11 a.m. Sunday that Moore had returned to his home on Murray Street in Gallatin. When a tactical team entered the residence, they said Moore was found dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Binkley’s identification and other belongings was found beside Moore’s body, according to Sumner County detectives.

While investigators did not reveal a specific motive for the killings, Sumner County detectives said Moore was a former employee of a business owned by Binkley’s family.

A friend of Binkley’s created an online fundraiser aimed at assisting with burial costs and other expenses. As of Monday morning, the fund had raised nearly $27,000 from about 450 donors.