28K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

by: Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 532,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 16 was 28,692. While that was down slightly from the 29,308 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from nine weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 7,768 new claims for the week ending May 16. East Tennessee accounted for the third highest number of new claims after Northern Middle Tennessee and Greater Memphis.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 314,487 for the week ending May 16, which is down by about 10,000 from the previous week.

