3 convicted sex offenders file lawsuit against TN; Gov. Bill Lee named a defendant

FILE – In this March 4, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his first State of the State Address in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee’s first-term Republican governor is thinking about using private consultants to help implement his political agenda despite boasting about hiring staffers for their ability to do just that. And consulting firms are lining up in hopes of snagging big, taxpayer-funded contracts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Three convicted sex offenders have filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee legislation that would make it a felony for them to live with their children.

The Tennessean reports Judge William Campbell Jr. granted a temporary restraining order Friday. A hearing on the request for an injunction is July 11. The legislation is set to become law July 1.

Under the law, convicted sex offenders could be subject to arrest if they’re alone with, spend the night with, or live with their own child.

The lawsuit refers to the plaintiffs as John Doe 1 through 3. Each has completed punishment and treatment following crimes involving victims under 12.

Gov. Bill Lee is named as a defendant. His spokeswoman, Laine Arnold, says the administration supports efforts to protect children from sexual abuse.

READ MORE: News laws going into effect in Tennessee