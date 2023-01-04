KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court, three people from East Tennessee are being considered for the seat by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.

Kristi M. Davis, of Knoxville; Dwight E. Tarwater, of Knoxville; Thomas Clifton “Tom” Greenholtz, of Chattanooga were announced as finalists after a public hearing and public interviews. All three are trying to fill the position of Honorable Sharon G. Lee, who announced her retirement in 2022.

The Council met on Wednesday to consider five applicants, at the end, they decided on Haslam’s legal counsel Tarwater, and state appeal judges Davis and Greenholtz.

All three of the names were forwarded to Governor Bill Lee. The governor will then move with the confirmation process before the General Assembly.

Lee is expected to retire effectively on Aug. 31. Lee herself is from East Tennesee. She was a municipal judge for Madisonville, and an attorney for Monroe County, Madisonville, and Vonore. She graduated from the Webb School of Knoxville, the University of Tennessee College of Business, and the University of Tennessee College of Law.