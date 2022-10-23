NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While you’re out and about this fall enjoying the beautiful foliage and activities, do you know that Tennessee has been a spot where horror movies were filmed?

Here are three horror movies that were filmed in Tennessee.

Dear Dead Delilah (1972)

This 1972 slasher film was written and directed by John Farris and stars Agnes Moorehead, Will Geer, Michael Ansara, Dennis Patrick, Anne Meacham and Robert Gentry. The plot centers on a group of family members in a dilapidated Nashville plantation who become victims of axe murders while looking for a family fortune hidden somewhere on the property. It was actually filmed on location in Nashville and, to add to the spookiness, Moorehead’s health began to deteriorate during production, so her character was written to be in a wheelchair as part of the story. Moorehead died less than two years after the film was released.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Director Sam Raimi, producer Robert Tapert and actor Bruce Campbell join forces to deliver “the most ferociously horror film of the year.” The film stars Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManicor, Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly and follows five college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area, a perfect horror setting. The group then stumbles on an audio tape that, when played, releases a group of demons that possess four members of the group, sending Ash Williams (Campbell) on a quest to survive a large amount of gory mayhem. Principal photography took place on location in a remote cabin in Morristown, Tennessee. In the years since its release, the film has developed a reputation as one of the most significant cult films; horror author Stephen King even raved about the film upon release, which resulted in New Line Cinema acquiring its distribution rights. The Evil Dead spawned a media franchise including two direct sequels, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, a fourth film, Evil Dead, which serves as a soft reboot and continuation, a follow-up TV series, Ash vs. Evil Dead, video games and comic books. Protagonist Ash Williams has since been considered to be a cultural icon. The film also launched Raimi, Tapert and Campbell’s careers, who have since worked together on several films, including Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s.

The Curse (1987)

Also known internationally as The Farm, this film is based on the short story The Colour Out of Space by H.P. Lovecraft and tells the story of a meteorite that crashes into a farming community in Tennessee, which begins to infect the land and its residents. The film stars Wil Wheaton, Claude Akins, Cooper Huckabee, Malcolm Danare, John Schneider and Amy Wheaton, and features David Keith in his directorial debut. Production began in Sept. 1986 in Tellico Plains, Tennessee and Rome, Italy. It was a box office disappointment, grossing $1.9 million against a $4 million budget.