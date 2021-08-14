3 injured in shooting in parking lot at Germantown Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were injured Friday night in a shooting outside of Kroger on Monroe Steet near Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Germantown.

Investigators say the call came in around 7:45 p.m. Metro police told News 2 that two Kroger employees, a male and female, had a dispute. The female’s boyfriend came to the store and the male employee had his brothers come to the store. Metro police say the dispute between those people resulted in gunfire. Three people were hurt, all with non-critical injuries. The original two employees were not among the injured.

Officials say one patient was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and two were taken to Nashville General Hospital for treatment.

The scene is active, and the parking lot has been roped off while police conduct their investigation.